Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024

Ben Stokes out of IPL 2024

November 23, 2023 17:40 IST
CSK

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed in a statement on Wednesday that Ben Stokes, the versatile all-rounder from England, will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The decision stems from Stokes' priority to manage his workload and ensure optimal fitness. The 32-year-old, who serves as the England Test captain, joined CSK for the victorious IPL 2023 but has opted out for IPL 2024 to prioritize his physical well-being.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” the IPL franchise said in a statement.

