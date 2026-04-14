Ben Stokes breaks silence on Brendon McCullum rift talk

England captain Ben Stokes addresses rumours of disagreements with coach Brendon McCullum, clarifying their commitment to winning despite differing views on the 'Bazball' approach after the Ashes series.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes with head coach Brendon McCullum. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Ben Stokes denies reports of a fractured relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum despite the Ashes defeat.

Stokes acknowledges differing viewpoints with McCullum but emphasises their shared goal of winning.

The 'Bazball' approach, implemented by Stokes and McCullum, faces scrutiny after England's Ashes loss.

Stokes expresses confidence in their ability to work together effectively, aiming for success through 2027.

England is set to host New Zealand for a Test series followed by limited-overs matches against India.

England captain Ben Stokes has played down reports of disagreements with head coach Brendon McCullum but added that they do have different viewpoints at times.

British media reported that former New Zealand captain McCullum's relationship with Test captain Stokes frayed during the recent 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, though the duo have publicly backed each other.

"I am very confident in mine and Brendon's ability to be able to work together, because we've done it for such a long period of time now," Stokes said in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"But work together in a slightly different way. The main point of me and Brendon is our alignment towards winning things and making this team as good as they can be."

The 'Bazball' Approach and Ashes Defeat

Since taking charge in 2022, McCullum and Stokes implemented an ultra-aggressive style of play known as "Bazball", which has come under much scrutiny since England's Ashes defeat, which prompted the ECB to launch a thorough review into the team’s preparations.

McCullum was retained as coach.

"Agreeing on every single thing, that's just impossible," Stokes said.

"We agree 95% of the time on things, but those 5% things that we might have different views on, we talk about it between each other and then we end up getting to the place where we want to get to."

"We put a lot of our heart and soul into this job. Brendon certainly has for the four years he's done it so far, and hopefully we'll still be together at the end of 2027, winning what we want to win."

Upcoming Series

England host New Zealand for a three-Test series in June before eight limited-overs matches at home to India.