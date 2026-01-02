'Right people to...' Stokes backs McCullum to stay on

'We have not won here since 2010-11 and since that series things have happened because we think people need to change things, but it has not really worked, has it?'

IMAGE: In their last 34 Tests, England have won 16, lost 16 and drawn two. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ben Stokes on Friday said he "can't see" a future as England's Test captain without Brendon McCullum as coach, insisting the pair remain "right people to carry on" in the leadership role despite Ashes failure in Australia.

England conceded the Ashes within the first three Tests of the series, extending their long wait for success Down Under. A victory in the Boxing Day Test, their first Test win in Australia since January 2011, has offered some respite in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Both Stokes and McCullum are contracted until 2027 and have publicly expressed their desire to stay on beyond the current tour.

"There is no doubt in my mind that me and Brendon are the right people to carry on doing this for the near future," said Stokes.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the time I've worked with Brendon. I can't see there being someone else who I could take this team (with) from where we are now to even bigger heights," he added.

Stokes, however, acknowledged that a period of reflection would be required ahead of the English summer to identify areas for improvement.

"So for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, we need to put our heads together and go 'What is it that we think we need to do to go to the next level?'

Ashes defeats in Australia have historically triggered sweeping changes in England's cricket leadership. Stokes and McCullum themselves were appointed following a 4-0 series loss four years ago.

"We have not won here since 2010-11 and since that series things have happened because we think people need to change things, but it has not really worked, has it?" said Stokes.

"There's a lot of people who sit above me. Ashes tours in the past haven't gone well. But if you do what we did four years ago, we'll just end up back in the same situation..

McCullum, who also took over England's white-ball teams early last year, is set to coach the side at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month and thus any decision on the Kiwi's long-term future is expected only after that tournament.

"It is a situation nobody knows whether it is going to happen or not but we're both pretty keen on carrying on doing what we are doing," said Stokes.

England enjoyed a strong start under the Stokes-McCullum partnership, winning 10 of their first 11 Tests, but results have since levelled out.

In their last 34 matches, England have won 16, lost 16 and drawn two, without registering a series win against either Australia or India in marquee five-Test contests.