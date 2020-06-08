Sreesanth slams Ben Stokes for questioning Dhoni's intent

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: June 08, 2020 22:52 IST

'You must be earning in millions now, Dhoni Bhai will end your career'

IMAGE: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth reacts. Photograph: Getty Images

Indian pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth has slammed England all-rounder Ben Stokes for questioning Mahendra Singh Dhoni's intent during a World Cup match, saying that the former captain will end Stokes' career.

Stokes in his book titled 'On Fire' had questioned Dhoni's intent during India's 31-run defeat at the hands of England in the premier tournament last year.

"For Ben Stokes, I will only say that you should pray that Dhoni does not play against you in the future. Dhoni does not forget things easily," Sreesanth said during a Live session on Helo.

"I wish Stokes all the best for whenever he faces Dhoni again, be it IPL or an England vs India match. You must be earning in millions now, Dhoni Bhai will end your career. Dhoni will strike the ball everywhere and he (Stokes) can never dismiss Dhoni. Before he (Stokes) opens his mouth, he should make sure to wear a helmet," he added.