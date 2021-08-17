News
England head coach 'not pushing' Stokes to return

Source: PTI
August 17, 2021 20:35 IST
Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from the game last month after leading England to a 3-0 ODI series win over Pakistan at home.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from the game last month after leading England to a 3-0 ODI series win over Pakistan at home. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England head coach Chris Silverwood says he won't push star all-rounder Ben Stokes's return from a mental health-break despite the team's struggles in the ongoing Test series against India.

 

Speaking a day after the 151-run defeat to India in the second Test at Lord's, Silverwood said Stokes will get as much time he needs to address his mental well-being, something skipper Joe Root too had stressed on ahead of the five-Test series.

"No, there is no pushing from my point of view. I don't think you can push with these issues. I will wait and there will be an element of waiting for him to come to me to let me know he is ready," Silverwood said.

Stokes had taken an indefinite break from the game last month after leading England to a 3-0 ODI series win over Pakistan.

Echoing Root's opinion, Silverwood said one can't push an individual on sensitive matters, like mental health.

"There is no time limit on it," asserted Silverwood.

"I would stress again: the important thing is Ben is okay, his family is okay and that he comes back strong and, when he re-enters the frame, he is ready in his mind to come back and perform for England like we know he can.

"I am certainly not pushing him for an answer and I don't think that would be the right thing to do. There are people around him supporting him and, when he is ready to come back in, we will welcome him with open arms, but until then he will get all the support he needs."

England are expected to announce their squad for the third Test, which begins in Headingley on August 25, on Wednesday.

There are question marks also over the fitness of pacer Mark Wood after he injured himself while fielding in the Lord's Test.

Source: PTI
'A win at Lord's is always special'
'Fantastic win... What character and guts from India'
How Team India celebrated inside Lord's dressing room
Modi chairs CCS meeting; NSA, FS, envoy present
After Olympics, Chanu sets sights on Asian Games medal
Vijay Sethupathi to do a silent film
Maha malls decide to shut over staff's vaccine rule
India's bowling attack best in the world: Tendulkar

Siraj Breaks Kapil's Lord's Record

