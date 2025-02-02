PIX: Barca edge Alaves; Big win for Juve

Lewandowski strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Alaves

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal against Deportivo Alaves at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Robert Lewandowski's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, as the third-placed hosts reduced the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to four points.

Barcelona's second league win in a row lifted them to 45 points after 22 matches, while Alaves remained 18th in the standings, two points below safety.

"Before the game we knew we had to win. We are a few points behind," Lewandowski, the leading scorer in LaLiga, said after netting his 18th goal of the campaign.

"We can't always win by three, four or five goals. Sometimes a team comes in that plays very low... but it's football. We played with patience and vigilance and in the end we scored one more goal than the opponent. We are very happy."

Barca started on a high note when Lamine Yamal snaked his way through a crowd of defenders to the edge of the box and found Raphinha on the left, but the Brazilian's shot was just wide of the far post.

The match was held up for several minutes when Gavi and Tomas Conechny clashed heads during an aerial challenge. Both players were substituted after on-field treatment.

"It's the doctor's decision. (Gavi) couldn't continue playing and we have to respect that. He is a player who always wants to play," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Deportivo Alaves' Manu Sanchez. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Barcelona dominated possession with Alaves happy to sit back and defend. The hosts almost scored near the half-hour mark when Manu Sanchez's attempt to clear Raphinha's cross went to Lewandowski, but the Polish striker shot wide.

Lewandowski headed wide from Yamal's cross in the 57th minute, but the two combined again four minutes later to put the hosts ahead.

Pedri's lofted ball from the left reached Yamal, whose cross took a deflection off Nahuel Tenaglia and found Lewandowski, who volleyed home from close range.

Alaves keeper Jesus Owono stopped Yamal from doubling Barca's lead, tipping away his shot to keep the visitors in the game.

As Alaves pushed for an equaliser, Barcelona successfully slowed down the game and kept possession to frustrate the visitors.

Toni Martinez had a chance to level in the 87th minute, but his attempt from Santiago Mourino's cross went wide and Alaves suffered their second league defeat since coach Eduardo Coudet took over in December.

"I'm happy with the team... it wasn't easy because Alaves defended very well," Flick added.

Barcelona visit Sevilla next Sunday, the same day Alaves host Getafe.

Muani brace inspires Juve to win over Empoli

IMAGE: Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani in action with Empoli's Saba Goglichidze during their Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, on Sunday. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

A quick-fire double from new signing Randal Kolo Muani helped Juventus to a comeback 4-1 home win over lowly Empoli in Serie A on Sunday and lifted them into the top four.

Visiting Empoli took a shock lead after four minutes through defender Mattia De Sciglio, who nodded home following a corner, before Kolo Muani equalised from close range.

The France forward put Juventus in front three minutes later before substitutes Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao completed the rout late on.

Juventus, who had won one of their previous eight games across all competitions, provisionally moved up to fourth on 40 points, one above fifth-placed Lazio who travel to Cagliari on Monday.

The hosts came into the fixture off a 2-0 home defeat by Benfica in the Champions League and a 2-1 league loss at leaders Napoli, their first Serie A defeat this campaign which ended a 21-game unbeaten run.

Empoli made a fast start when De Sciglio, on loan from Juventus, nodded home from Liam Henderson's corner.

Juve were given a scare when the visitors were awarded a penalty for Di Gregorio's foul on midfielder Youssef Maleh in the 15th minute, but the referee overturned his decision after a VAR check showed handball.

Juventus, who ended the opening 45 minutes with only one shot on target, increased their tempo after the break and Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vasquez did well to deny Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners.

Kolo Muani equalised for the hosts on the hour, tucking the ball inside the near post after he latched onto a long pass from Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old put Juve ahead when a long-range shot by Timothy Weah ricocheted off the striker and flew into the bottom corner of the net.

The France forward scored his third goal in his second game for Juventus after joining on loan from Paris St Germain last month.

Vlahovic made it 3-1 in the 90th minute with a powerful shot under the bar after a solo run and Conceicao sealed the win following a brilliant long pass from Khephren Thuram.

Empoli were left with 10 men in the 84th minute when Maleh was handed a second yellow card.

Juventus visit 15th-placed Como on Friday. Empoli, who are 17th and one point above the relegation zone, host AC Milan on Saturday.