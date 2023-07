IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, along with the support staff, enjoyed a delightful outing by the sea in Barbados.

The Indian cricket team will play the West Indies in the first ODI encounter on Thursday at the Kensington Oval.

This is the first ODI game India will play ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

