Team India ODI Jersey Irks Fans

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Team India is all set to take on the West Indies in the One Day International series.

The first ODI will kick off at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Ahead of the game, the Indian team posed in their new Adidas jerseys sponsored by Dream11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter featuring Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal donning the new jersey.

While many were delighted to see the players in the Indian colours, some expressed disappointment with the positioning of the sponsor logo on the jersey.

Criticism about the font size of Dream11's logo and its placement on the jersey have been circulating on social media.

'The font of Dream 11 looks way too huge.. It should have been smaller', a fan tweeted.

'That Dream11 is not looking good. Could have been placed elsewhere on the T-shirt', another wrote.

The Test kit too faced fans' wrath as Dream XI dominated the front portion of the jersey.