Passion for the game keeps Dhoni going: Uthappa

IMAGE: CSK legend MS Dhoni exhibited his readiness for IPL 2025 by scoring quick runs during Chennai Super Kings' net session. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket fans may get to see glimpses of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage form in the upcoming IPL season as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper may bat at No.7 or No. 8, which will allow him to showcase his big-hitting prowess at the back end of the innings, feels former India batter Robin Uthappa.

Dhoni, now 43, exhibited his readiness for IPL 2025 by playing some whirlwind knocks during Chennai Super Kings' net session on Tuesday.

He even launched pacer Matheesha Pathirana's searing yorker over the bowler's head for a six with a helicopter shot.

"As far as Mahi is concerned, I think we will get to see glimpses of his brilliance because I have a feeling that he might bat at number 7 or number 8 like he did last year. We will see him bat between 12 and 20 balls through the season," said Uthappa.

So, will Dhoni quit after this season? Uthappa was not ready to predict the road ahead for the five-time IPL-winner.

"I don't think the passion ever dies. MS's love for the game has not dwindled at all. I think his passion for the game keeps him going. At 43, I think he's got the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper.

"And if you've got those skills and if you've got the passion to keep going. I don't think anything should stop you. I won't be surprised if he retires at the end of the season. But I won't be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons after this," said Uthappa, while addressing the media prior to the 18th edition of IPL.

Uthappa also predicted that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would have a fantastic IPL season.

"I don't think they'll have even any to come out and play their natural game. Virat is in very good touch. He will thrive in Bengaluru's home ground as he's familiar with the conditions there.

"In the recent past, Rohit hasn't lived up to his potential as the incredibly dynamic batter that he is in the IPL. But it looks like everything is going his way at this point in time. So, I would bet on him to have one of his best seasons in the IPL," he added.

When asked about Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's decision to go in with first-time captains in this edition of the IPL, Uthappa said it will be challenging for them, and expressed confidence that they can adapt to the role.

"It won't be much difficult for Axar Patel (DC captain) and Rajat Patidar (RCB skipper) because they will be leading a team with a lot of familiar faces. But Rajat will have to deal with the superstardom of Kohli within that side. He can lean on Kohli's captaincy skills a lot. Rajat is in a unique position to be able to take RCB forward," Uthappa added.