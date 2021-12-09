Hazare Trophy: Gaikwad, Venkatesh, Taide hit hundreds

A summary of Thursday's matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited-overs' tournament.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 143-ball 154 as Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh by eight wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Rajkot, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Run-machine Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a second successive hundred in as many days to lead Maharashtra to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh in a Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Rajkot, on Thursday.

The Maharashtra skipper left the job unfinished on Wednesday, getting out for 136 in their high-scoring chase against Madhya Pradesh, but this time he paced his innings beautifully on the way to an unbeaten 143-ball 154 to hunt down 277 with three overs to spare.

The 24-year-old smashed 5 sixes and 14 boundaries and was in total control of the chase, making him a strong prospect for a debut call-up in the upcoming ODI series in South Africa.

Gaikwad also got some support from his opening partner, Yash Nahar (52), as the duo laid the foundation with a 120-run opening stand before Naushad Shaikh (37) extended a crucial 94-run mid innings stand.

Gaikwad and Naushad dissected the field with ease and never allowed the Chhattisgarh bowlers to settle down as in no time they brilliantly accelerated their chase.

Chhattisgarh leg-spinner Shubham Agarwal bore the brunt of Gaikwad's fury, conceding 54 runs from his six overs.

Gaikwad stepped out to Agarwal over long-on to notch his second successive hundred off 105 balls and sealed the chase with another six against the same bowler en route to surpassing the 150-mark.

In the form of his life, Gaikwad was the top run-getter in IPL 2021, scoring 635 runs, inclusive of four fifties and a century, and was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings's fourth triumph.

He also surpassed K L Rahul's tally of 626 runs to become the youngest batter to clinch the Orange Cap. He continued his sizzling form into the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring three successive half-centuries.

He, however, missed the knockout leg of the domestic T20s after being named in India's T20I squad against New Zealand, where he did not get to play a single game.

Earlier, on a placid SCA Stadium pitch, Chhattisgarh were restricted to a below-par 275/7 after Gaikwad opted to field.

In another match, Venkatesh Iyer, who made his T20I debut in the recent home series versus New Zealand, showed his all-round skills to script Madhya Pradesh's facile 40-run win over Kerala.

Batting at No 4, Venkatesh first smashed an 84-ball 112 (7x4, 4x6) and was involved in an entertaining 169-run partnership with Shubham Sharma (82 from 67 balls; 9x4, 1x6) as MP scored 329/9 after they were put in by Kerala skipper Sanju Samson.

In reply, Kerala were bowled out for 289 in 49.4 overs, Venkatesh bagging 3/55, while Puneet Datey claimed 4/59.

Brief scores:

Chhattisgarh 275/7; 50 overs (Amandeep Khare 82, Shashank Singh 63; Mukesh Choudhary 4/67) lost to Maharashtra 276/2; 47 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 154 not out, Yash Nahar 52, Naushad Shaikh 37, Rahul Tripathi 23 not out) by eight wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 329/9 in 50 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 112, Shubham Sharma 82, Rajat Patidar 49, Abhishek Bhandari 49) beat Kerala 289; 49.4 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 66, Sachin Baby 66; Puneet Datey 4/59, Venkatesh 3/55) by 40 runs.

Chandigarh 269/9 in 50 overs (Sarul Kanwar 97, Ankit Kaushik 55, Arjit Pannu 46; Agrim Tiwari 3/51) lost to Uttarakhand 270/7 in 49.2 overs (Jay Bista 68, Kamal Singh 59; Yuvraj Chaudhary 3/48) by three wickets.

Tamil Nadu too good for Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram: Left-arm spinners M Siddharth and R Sai Kishore came up with impressive performances as Tamil Nadu outplayed arch-rivals Karnataka by eight wickets in an Elite Group 'B' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Skipper Manish Pandey's decision to bat first backfired, as Siddharth (4/23) and Sai Kishore (3/28) spun a web around the Karnataka batters to bundle them out for 122 in 36.3 overs.

Save Pandey (40) and Rohan Kadam (37), none of the other Karnataka batters could make a significant contribution.

Tamil Nadu then rode on B Indrajith's unbeaten half-century to overhaul the target in 28 overs.

The slide began in the opening over when Sandeep Warrier had Ravikumar Samarth caught behind by Dinesh Karthik for a duck off in the second delivery.

Only a 67-run partnership for the third wicket between Kadam (69 balls, 1 four) and Pandey (54 balls, 3 fours) helped them save the blushes as none of the other batters reached double figures.

Kadam's innings was ended by M S Washington Sundar (1/27), who castled him.

Siddharth then struck a crucial blow for Tamil Nadu bowling out Pandey in the 26th over.

It was a procession from thereon as Siddharth and Sai Kishore ran through the rest of the batting.

In reply, TN openers B Sai Sudharsan (18) and captain N Jagadeesan (16) began by hitting a few boundaries before the latter was bowled by Vidhyadhar Patil (1/22).

Sai Sudharsan and Indrajith (51, 74 balls, 6 fours) added 32 runs for the second wicket before the former was dismissed by J Suchith (1/24).

Indrajith and Washington Sundar (31 not out, 33 balls, 3 fours) made sure that there was no further trouble as they closed out the chase in the 28th over.

It was the second occasion in recent times that Tamil Nadu put it across Karnataka after having nailed a thrilling final in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In other matches of the group, which were affected by rain, Mumbai got past Baroda, while Pondicherry pulled off a surprise win over the fancied Bengal -- both via the VJD method used in domestic matches.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 122 all out in 36.3 overs (Manish Pandey 40, Rohan Kadam 37, M Siddharth 4/23, R Sai Kishore 3/28) lost to Tamil Nadu 123 for 2 in 28 overs (B Indrajith 51 not out, M S Washington Sundar 31 not out) by eight wickets.

Tamil Nadu 4 points, Karnataka: 0.

Baroda 210 all out in 49.1 overs (Vishnu Solanki 94 (100 balls, 11x4, 2x6), Atit Sheth 24, Tanush Kotian 3/44, P H Solanki 3/61) lost to Mumbai 100 for 3 in 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41 not out).

Mumbai won by 13 runs (VJD method) after rain stopped play.

Mumbai 4 points, Baroda 0.

Bengal 264 for 8 in 50 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 85 not out (60 balls, 8X4, 4X6), Shreevats Goswami 45, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 32, Subodh Bhati 3/70) lost to Pondicherry 132 for 2 in 30 overs (Pavan Deshpande 62 not out, Paras Dogra 41 not out).

Pondicherry won by 8 runs (VJD method) after rain stopped play.

Pondicherry 4 points, Bengal 0.

Atharva's unbeaten 164 blows Andhra away

Mumbai: Opener Atharva Taide smashed a scintillating 123-ball 164 as Vidarbha scripted a successful chase for a thrilling two-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh in a Group A match in Mumbai.

Opting to bowl, Vidarbha restricted Andhra to 287 for 8 and then returned to overhaul the target in just 41.4 overs.

Atharva made a mockery of the chase as he blasted 15 boundaries and five sixes during his whirlwind unbeaten knock.

The 21-year-old was ably supported by Ganesh Satish (43) and Yash Rathod (44 not out), who also took three wickets in the match.

For Andhra, C R Gnaneshwar (93) was the top-scorer, while Ambati Rayudu (53) and Pinninti Tapaswi (45) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Earlier, Thakur (3/74) and Aditya Sarwate (3/45) picked three wickets each, while Aditya Thakare took two to restrict Andhra to a competitive score.

For Andhra, Cheepurapalli Stephen (1/46) and Harishankar Reddy (1/23) took a wicket each but it wasn't enough to stop a marauding Atharva, who made it a one-sided contest with his power-hitting.

In other matches, Himachal Pradesh dished out an all-round show to register a 63-run win over Jammu and Kashmir, at the Dadoji Konddev stadium, while Odisha eked out a three-wicket win over Gujarat, at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Brief scores:

Andhra Pradesh 287 for 8 in 50 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 93; A Sarwate 3/45) lose to Vidarbha 288 for 2 in 41.4 overs (A Taide 164 not out; H Reddy 1/23).

Himachal Pradesh 250 for 8 in 50 overs (A Vasisht 51, A Kumar 49, Rishi Dhawan 44; Rasool 3/37) beat JK 187 all out in 42.3 overs (Ian Dev Singh 36; R Dhawan 3/44).

Gujarat 224 for 9 in 50 overs (Kathan Patel 130 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 2/32) lose to Odisha 225 for 7 in 49.5 overs (Abhishek Raut 60 not out; Siddharth Desai 3/30).