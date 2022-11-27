News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI sets Guinness record for highest T20I attendance

BCCI sets Guinness record for highest T20I attendance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 27, 2022 22:56 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah receiving the record from Guinness

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah receiving the record from Guinness. Photograph: BCCI Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 match.

This milestone for the maximum spectator attendance was achieved during the 2022 IPL final match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday.

 

Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera the stadium has a capacity of 110,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground with an official capacity of 100,024.

"Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible," Shah tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
