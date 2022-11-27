News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shastri impressed by Gill's regal style and ethics

Shastri impressed by Gill's regal style and ethics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 27, 2022 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri, looks on during the India nets session.

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri, looks on during the India nets session. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India opener Shubman Gill has got an admirer in former head coach Ravi Shastri who feels the young batter has something "regal about him".

Gill has been in good touch in the ongoing ODI series. He scored 50 runs in the first match on Thursday and came up with an unbeaten 45 in the washed-out second game on Saturday.

"It is great to watch him play. There is something regal about him. He is a quality player and he's going to be around for a long time (decade's time)," Shastri said on Prime Video, the official broadcaster of the series. "He has a good work ethic, he trains hard, he's hungry and he loves this game. He will continue to play because his grooming is good, he is always grounded."

 

The 23-year-old Gill has played 14 ODIs since making his debut in 2019 with 674 runs at an average of 61.27. He has also featured in 11 Tests and scored 579 runs. Talking about Gill's performance on Sunday, Shastri said,"His emphasis today was in the timing of the ball. Sometimes when you are out of your depth, you want to get on with it by trying to hit the ball hard. He was in good control with good footwork."

Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra also praised Gill for his impressive rise in white ball cricket.

"Shubman's strike rate has improved in international cricket. He is averaging a healthy 70 plus in international cricket so, you are looking at a player who is developing. While Suryakumar Yadav is going the way he does, let's not forget Gill, because he has found how he wants to play in international cricket," Chopra said.

"Let him (Gill) become a more traditional player of ODIs and Test match level as well but T20I is a game he is very close to. This style of play that he has shown in the first one day international and then the second one day international, both have been very calm, composed yet impactful."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
The brains behind France's convincing World Cup start
The brains behind France's convincing World Cup start
Australia's World Cup squad has a 'vibes manager'
Australia's World Cup squad has a 'vibes manager'
Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential
Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential
FIFA WC: South Korea should not feel any pressure
FIFA WC: South Korea should not feel any pressure
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
Mufti, 7 ex-MLAs get notice to vacate govt quarters
Mufti, 7 ex-MLAs get notice to vacate govt quarters

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential

Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential

FIFA WC: South Korea should not feel any pressure

FIFA WC: South Korea should not feel any pressure

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances