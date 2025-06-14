HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI revamps Ranji Trophy format

BCCI revamps Ranji Trophy format

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 19:26 IST

x

IMAGE: Vidarbha's players celebrate after winning the Ranji Trophy 2025 final against Kerala, at VCA stadium in Nagpur on March 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy will be held from October 15 to February 28 in two phases with a tweaked format which will see the promotion and relegation of one team from the plate group instead of the current two sides, the BCCI decided in its Apex Council meeting on Saturday.

Back in 2018-19, the BCCI had added nine teams in the Ranji Trophy including the team from the North East but that has impacted the quality of cricket in the premier domestic competition.

Meghalaya played in the Ranji Trophy elite division but lost all their seven games last season.

"All multi-day men's tournaments (senior and junior), 1 team will be promoted and 1 team will be relegated for the 2026-27 season grouping," read a BCCI note. 

The format change in red ball cricket will apply to all BCCI tournaments across age groups.

The first phase of Ranji Trophy will be played from October 15 to November 19 while the second phase will run from January 22 to February 1. The knockouts will be played from February 6 to 28.

The Duleep Trophy, which returns to the zonal format, will mark the start of the season and will be run from August 28 to September 15. 

"The

team will be picked by the Zonal Selection Committee," the BCCI added.

The Irani Cup will run from October 1 to 5.

 

The Plate division has been reintroduced in all one-day competitions including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

Until last season, the knockout games included the standard quarter-final, semi-final and final stage but from this season, the qualified team will get three extra matches in Super League.
 
The top team from group A and B will meet in the final. The bottom placed six teams from the last season will form the plate group. The SMAT will be played from November 26 to December 18.

Additionally for all the white ball tournaments, the head to head clause for qualification has been done away with and net run rate will determine which team advances in the competition if they have equal points and wins.

The likely venues for the white-ball series against New Zealand from January 11 to 31, 2026 include Hyderabad (first ODI, Jan 11), Rajkot (second ODI, Jan 14), Indore (third ODI, Jan 18, Nagpur (first T20, Jan 21, Ranchi (second T20, Jan 23), Guwahati (third T20, Jan 25), Visakhapatnam (fourth T20, Jan 28), Thiruvananthapuram (fifth T20, Jan 31).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Heart-Warming PIX: Bavuma's Son Joins WTC Party!
Heart-Warming PIX: Bavuma's Son Joins WTC Party!
How to manage Bumrah's workload? Ganguly offers tips
How to manage Bumrah's workload? Ganguly offers tips
Prasidh Krishna 'switched on' for England challenge
Prasidh Krishna 'switched on' for England challenge
NOT OUT! 'Bunny hops' boundary catches will be illegal!
NOT OUT! 'Bunny hops' boundary catches will be illegal!
Is AB de Villiers South Africa's Lucky Charm?
Is AB de Villiers South Africa's Lucky Charm?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar0:41

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in...

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in air crash5:10

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD