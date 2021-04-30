News
BCCI may shift T20 World Cup from India to UAE

BCCI may shift T20 World Cup from India to UAE

April 30, 2021 14:54 IST
IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, left, with secretary Jay Shah, right, and former ICC CEO Manu Sawhney. Photograph: ICC

This year's Twenty20 World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates if the COVID-19 crisis does not subside in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

 

Six months before the showpiece's scheduled start, India reported a record 386,452 new cases on Friday, though medical experts believe actual numbers may be five to 10 times greater.

The governing International Cricket Council said this month it was sticking to hosting the event in India but had back-up plans, without specifying an alternative location.

"It would be the UAE," BCCI general manager Dhiraj Malhotra told the BBC on Thursday.

"...We'll take the tournament there, but it'll still be done by the BCCI," added Malhotra, also the tournament director.

He did not respond to Reuters calls and messages to elaborate, but an ICC spokesman confirmed the plan.

The governing body is monitoring the progress of the Indian Premier League, which is continuing in the midst of the epidemic. "It is too early to make a call," the spokesman said.

The pandemic forced the BCCI to stage last year's IPL in the UAE.

The BCCI last year signed a hosting agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The ECB declined to comment on its preparedness when contacted by Reuters.

