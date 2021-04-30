'Happy birthday Ro-HIT Sharma'

April 30, 2021 14:07 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma turned 34 on Friday, April 30. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Twitter

It turned out to be the perfect birthday eve for Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways, with a comfortable victory against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The IPL champions then celebrated Captain Rohit's 34th birthday in the team hotel in the early hours of Friday.

Ritika Sajdeh tweeted pictures of her husband cutting his birthday cake. 'Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday RO,' Ritika said.

'Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in - the name is Ro-HIT Sharma Happy Birthday, Captain,' tweeted Mumbai Indians.

'Here's wishing @ImRo45 - the only captain to win 5 IPL titles - a very happy birthday,' tweeted the Indian Premier League.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also wished the batting genius on his special day.

'Only batsman to hit 3 ODI double tons and Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs. 14684 intl runs & going strong Here's wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday,' the BCCI tweeted.

The International Cricket Council hailed Rohit as 'the master of the pull shot' wishing the swashbuckler on his birthday.

'Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always,' Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina tweeted.

