BCCI Makes Vijay Hazare Games Mandatory for India Players

BCCI Makes Vijay Hazare Games Mandatory for India Players

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Listen to Article
December 15, 2025 16:15 IST

Shreyas Iyer who is still recuperating from the injury sustained in Australia last month, has been given time to return to domestic cricket

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer who is still recuperating from the injury sustained in Australia last month, has been given time to return to domestic cricket. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI has made it mandatory for all current national team players to turn up in at least two one-day matches of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24.

It is understood that with a gap of three weeks between the last T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad (December 19) and the first ODI against New Zealand (January 11, 2026), the Board wants all its senior players to play domestic cricket.

The diktat has been communicated to the players by the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee.

This is in line with the recommendations of a review that was undertaken after the Test debacle in Australia earlier this year. The review had sought greater emphasis on domestic cricket across formats.

 

While veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already intimated their availability for the tournament, other senior stars like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have also been asked to play at least two games for their respective teams.

Save Shreyas Iyer, who will take a lot more time to get fit, others are expected to represent their state teams.

"There are six rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled between December 24 and start of the New Zealand ODIs. It is up to the players and their state associations to decide which two rounds they would like to play.

"But after the second T20I in Mullanpur, the players have been categorically told that playing Hazare isn't optional," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Exceptions would be made only if a player is declared unfit by the Centre of Excellence, but officials believe there is enough time to recuperate after the South Africa series.

The diktat would also help counter the narrative that the selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir only want to make an example out of Kohli and Rohit, who have nothing to prove.

The decision to make Vijay Hazare Trophy mandatory for all is indicative that rules will be same for everyone.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
