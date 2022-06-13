News
BCCI increases monthly pensions of former cricketers, umpires

BCCI increases monthly pensions of former cricketers, umpires

June 13, 2022 21:24 IST
The Board for Control of Cricket in India on Monday announced a hike in the monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and umpires.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said it is extremely important that the financial well-being of ther former cricketers is taken care of.

 

"The players remain the lifeline and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution," he said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said "the welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction".

"The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 per cent raise," he added.

The hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers and umpires comes on the day BCCI earned a whopping Rs 44,075 crore (approximate US $5.1 billion) after selling its IPL TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.

