HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI extends a helping hand to Nepal T20 side!

BCCI extends a helping hand to Nepal T20 side!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 16:53 IST

x

Nepal T20

IMAGE: Twenty members of Nepal's men's cricket team will undergo training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: Cricket Association of Nepal/X

Nepal's men's cricket team will train at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 20 to September 4 as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, a move that is supported by the Indian government to "connect the youth of the two countries".

The T20 World Cup qualifiers are scheduled in October this year. The tournament proper will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

India previously supported training of Nepal's team at the Centre of Excellence in August last year.

Nepal also participated in a triangular T20 practice tournament against teams of Baroda and Gujarat Cricket Associations before the T20 Cricket Cup held in June last year.

"Cricket cooperation has added a new dimension to the deep rooted and age-old historical ties between India and Nepal, connecting the youth of the two countries through a shared passion for cricket," an Indian government official stated.

Highlighting India's commitment, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had met the Nepalese men's cricket team and representatives of CAN (Cricket Association of Nepal) in January 2024 and "conveyed India's support for growth of cricket in Nepal."

The Indian government also supported the practice tournament between Under-19 teams of Nepal and Delhi & District Cricket Association team in Nepal in March this year.

Nepal's women's team also participated in a preparation camp in Delhi in April-May to prepare for Asia World Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, also in May. Nepal reached the finals of the Qualifiers.

 

In July this year, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu supported three promising Under-19 cricketers from Nepal for a month-long professional training programme in Bhopal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?
Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?
Old Trafford honours Farokh Engineer; India yet to follow
Old Trafford honours Farokh Engineer; India yet to follow
Unacceptable! Hesson slams Dhaka pitch after T20 debacle
Unacceptable! Hesson slams Dhaka pitch after T20 debacle
Double blow for India ahead of must-win 4th Test
Double blow for India ahead of must-win 4th Test
'I love India...': Brett Lee on cancelled WCL clash
'I love India...': Brett Lee on cancelled WCL clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Heard These 10 Geeta Dutt Classics?

webstory image 2

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Of The World's Best Airports

VIDEOS

Chairman Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge2:54

Chairman Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge

Rahul, Priyanka celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday0:44

Rahul, Priyanka celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2:36

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD