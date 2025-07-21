HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Double blow for India ahead of must-win Manchester Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 21, 2025 12:35 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kimar Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, injured his knee while training in the gym on Sunday. Photograph: Nitish Kumar Reddy/Instagram

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series against England due to a knee injury, while injured pacer Arshdeep Singh will be unavailable for selection for the fourth Test, the BCCI said on Monday.

Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, picked up the injury while training in the gym on Sunday, with scans revealing ligament damage.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI said in a press release.

Arshdeep, who is yet to feature in the

series, sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets during a training session in Beckenham last week.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the statement read.

 

Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as cover, and he has already linked up with the squad in Manchester.

The fourth Test is slated to begin at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Hosts England lead the five-match Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.

India's updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
