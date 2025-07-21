HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I love India...': Brett Lee on cancelled WCL clash

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 21, 2025 12:13 IST

Brett Lee

IMAGE: Brett Lee addressed the 'tough question' with a neutral stance. Photograph: WCL/X

Former Australian tearaway Brett Lee has weighed in on the recent India-Pakistan clash that was called off in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Before the high-profile fixture, WCL released an official statement confirming that the India–Pakistan match scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham had been scrapped. According to various reports, several former Indian stars refused to participate in the contest.

The Indian players' withdrawal reportedly stemmed from the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated sharply.

 

When asked about his views on the cancelled match between the fierce rivals, Lee addressed the 'tough question' with a neutral stance.

“That is a tough question. But the thing I’ll say right is, I love India, I love Pakistan. So I hope that they can get to a discretion where they can appreciate themselves. But most importantly, we are here on a tournament. So Australia versus India versus South Africa. We are all inclusive. So what happened last night is what happened. We pushed for it,” Lee, who is representing Australia Champions, told reporters at a press conference.

WCL claimed it had scheduled the India–Pakistan fixture following a recent volleyball match between the two countries, hoping to create happy memories for fans. However, the move backfired, and the league acknowledged in its statement that the decision may have ended up hurting the sentiments of many and causing discomfort to the Indian legends.

As a result, a decision was made to call off the fixture. WCL also issued an apology for any hurt caused.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan shared an email he had sent to the tournament organisers, in which he stated that India’s decision not to play Pakistan had been communicated on May 11. The email explained that the choice was made in view of the current geopolitical situation.

In the previous edition of the WCL, India Champions defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final. Chasing a 157-run target, India produced a blistering batting performance to lift the title.

