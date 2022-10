IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of action for nearly six months because of the back injury. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.

The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.



Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.



The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.