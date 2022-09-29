T20 World Cup: Pakistan pacer Rauf issue warning to India

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf says he has already started planning on how to bowl against the Indian batters when the two teams clash in the T20 World Cup at MCG next month. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is banking on his knowledge gained from the Australian Big Bash League to outsmart Indian batters when the two arch-rivals clash in the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India and Pakistan, who don't play bilateral series due to geo-political tensions, will clash for a fourth a time in one year at the MCG.



"If I give my best, they won't be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I'm very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground," Rauf, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said after Pakistan's six-run win over England in the fifth T20 International in Lahore on Wednesday.



"It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars, and I have an idea of how the conditions play out there. I've already started planning on how I would bowl against India," he said.



Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets -- for the first time in a world tournament -- in the last edition of the T20I World Cup in UAE. But recently in the Asia Cup, India secured a clinical five-wicket win before losing to Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.



The 28-year-old bowled a lot short-pitch deliveries at the Indian batters as he returned wicketless in their first match of the Asia Cup. But in the Super 4 stage, he accounted for the key wicket of India skipper Rohit Sharma.



The fast bowler claimed eight wickets from six matches in the Asia Cup but in the ongoing series against England he's been at his best, leading the tally with eight wickets from five matches.



"The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. In the World Cup last year, I was feeling so much pressure. But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best," Rauf added.