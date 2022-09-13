How DK's Dream Came True

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik was named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik's tweet on Monday, said it all.

'Dreams do come true', the fab finisher tweeted after he was included in the squad for the T20 World Cup to played in Australia next month.

DK, who had not played for India since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019, had said in an interview last year that getting back into the Indian squad and eventually to play in the T20 World Cup was his aim.

Although he didn't have the best of IPL seasons in 2021, he hit 223 runs for his then franchise Kolkata Knight Rider. He was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.5 crore (Rs 55 million).

And boy did he put on an exhibition worth every rupee!

Every RCB match at IPL 2022 was a DK special -- he added finishing touches to totals while taking his team to victory, chasing from improbable positions.

A cool head and a composed demeanour were the hallmark of DK's persona with the bat. He was finisher par excellence exemplified.

His big show batting saw him get a recall to the Indian team for the series against South Africa in June, post IPL 2022.

With 330 runs, a strike rate of 183.33 and an average of 55, DK finished IPL 2022 as one of the biggest stars.

In the series against the Proteas, Karthik marked his comeback in some style, taking off from where he left off in the IPL. DK scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.6 batting at No 6 while scoring a crucial 27-ball 55 in the 4th game to help India level the series. (The 5th game was washed out).

In the following T20I series against Ireland and England DK didn't light up the house, although India did win both series.

In the next series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, Karthik scored a 41 off 19 balls to propel India's score to 190 before India bowlers restricted the opposition for a measly 122 for 8 to win the opening T20I. DK had very little time in the middle in the next four games and his figures in the tournament were below par than expected.

In the Asia Cup, Karthik faced only one ball, playing the opening match against Pakistan that India won by 5 wickets. Although picked for the match against Hong Kong, he didn't find an opportunity to bat before being inexplicably dropped for the Super 4s games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both of which India lost to bow out of the tournament.

Despite not enjoying much success in the last four series, DK found a place in the World Cup squad on the back of his superlative performances in IPL 2022 and the South Africa tour.

DK's power hitting, coupled with his running between the wickets, have made him the pick between him and Rishabh Pant for a place in the playing XI.

Eighteen years since making his Test debut, DK and Rohit Sharma are the only two Indian players from the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 to find themselves in this year's T20 World Cup squad!