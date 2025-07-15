'Play both or ...': Kumble's blunt message to Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah confirmed he was targeting just three matches, even turning down the captaincy to focus on managing his body. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

As India reel from a gut-wrenching loss at Lord’s, Anil Kumble has issued a clear message: if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t play both remaining Tests, the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy might slip away. The pace ace, rested for one match already, is now seen as crucial to India’s chances of a comeback.

Kumble suggested that Bumrah could manage his workload by skipping India’s upcoming home series instead.

Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test in Birmingham, returned for the third Test at Lord’s and immediately made an impact, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, his efforts were in vain as India fell to a heartbreaking 22-run defeat, slipping 1–2 behind in the five-match series.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the match, Kumble was firm in his view, “I would certainly, if I’m part of that group, push Bumrah to play the next game. That’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and then we lose the Test, that’s it—the series is done and dusted,” he said.

“I know he’s said he’s going to play only three, but there’s a long break after this. He doesn’t have to play the home series—he can take a break if needed. But I believe he should be out there for the next two.”

When Bumrah was named in the squad for the England tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had indicated that the fast bowler was expected to play three or four Tests. On arriving in England, Bumrah confirmed he was targeting just three matches, even turning down the captaincy to focus on managing his body.

Even after India’s loss in the first Test at Leeds, head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear there would be no deviation from the plan—Bumrah would feature in only three matches.

India won the second Test at Edgbaston comfortably in Bumrah’s absence, but with the series now hanging in the balance, the fourth Test at Old Trafford (Manchester) on July 23 becomes crucial. The fifth Test at The Oval follows almost immediately on July 31, leaving little time for recovery.

Kumble’s comments echo the broader sentiment that with the series on the line, India can’t afford to bench their best bowler.

There is also recent history to consider. Bumrah played all five Tests in the 2024–25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy, dominating the Australian batting lineup. However, the heavy workload caught up with him. A flare-up of a recurring back injury during the final Test in Sydney forced him out midway, and India missed the chance to level the series in his absence.

Now, with England ahead and momentum swinging, the question remains- Will India stick to their pre-series plan, or will they take a calculated risk and unleash Bumrah in both Tests to fight for the trophy?