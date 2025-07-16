Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?

IMAGE: Calm and composed for much of his career, Shubman Gill now cuts a more confrontational figure. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Shubman Gill's early days as India's Test captain have stirred intense debate -- not just for his on-field decisions, but for a noticeable shift in persona.

Calm and composed for much of his career, Gill now cuts a more confrontational figure, echoing traits often associated with Virat Kohli's fiery leadership.

From pointed celebrations to verbal spats -- most notably with Zak Crawley at the end of day three at Lord's -- questions have emerged about whether this aggressive streak truly suits him.

It's tempting to draw comparisons with Kohli. Both bat at No. 4, both have starred at Edgbaston, and now both carry that in-your-face attitude on the field. But as several former cricketers have pointed out, what worked for Kohli might not work for Gill.

Sanjay Manjrekar summed it up aptly, 'Virat performed better, the angrier he got. Dhoni is the exact opposite. Gill must decide what gets the best out of him -- calmness or anger.'

Mohammad Kaif agreed, saying Gill's exchange with Crawley may have 'charged up' Ben Stokes, who responded with a match-turning spell.

Jonathan Trott joined the chorus, accusing Gill of overstepping. 'I do't like the acting from Shubman Gill... pointing fingers and getting confrontational, very much like a previous captain. I think it sets a bad tone,' Trott told JioHotstar, indirectly referencing Kohli.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill downplayed the sledging's impact. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Adding another layer to the discussion, former coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged just how different Gill and Kohli are in temperament. 'North pole, south pole. Exactly. But he'll want someone like Virat in the team to... get the bowlers fired up, have a crack at the batters,' Shastri said on Sky Sports.

Clearly, Gill's shift toward a more confrontational persona has drawn attention -- and not all of it flattering.

To his credit, Gill downplayed the sledging's impact, highlighting instead what he saw as more decisive moments.

'Five minutes can't define five days of hard work,' he said. 'If you ask me about key moments, that wouldn't even be in my top five. Rishabh's run-out was more crucial. We were eyeing a 50-100 run lead -- that would have been massive.'

He's not wrong. Test matches swing on sessions and strategy, not just sledges. But in elite sport, perception matters -- and right now, Gill appears caught between two identities: The calm technician and the combative leader.

Kohli's aggression worked because it fed his game. He didn't just talk -- he delivered. But not everyone thrives in that space. Gill's best moments have come when he's been composed, elegant, and assured. Trying to be someone else -- even a great like Kohli -- could cloud his natural strengths.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill in a fiery exchange with Zak Crawley on Day 3 at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

That doesn't mean Gill must go passive. Aggression in leadership isn't about decibels -- it's about direction. He can still lead with bold intent, push his players, and challenge the opposition -- all while staying true to his own temperament.

Think Rahul Dravid's quiet steel rather than Kohli's public fire -- if that's what truly suits him.

As India trail 1-2 with two Tests to go, the series offers Gill a crucial opportunity: not just to mount a comeback, but to define his leadership on his own terms.

A series win would quiet critics, but more importantly, it would validate a captain who leads not by imitation, but by authenticity.

So let's stop the constant comparisons with Kohli, M S Dhoni, or Rohit Sharma. This is a new era -- and it's Shubman Gill's turn to lead it his way.