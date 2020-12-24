News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lot of onus on Rahane, says Gambhir ahead of 2nd Test

Lot of onus on Rahane, says Gambhir ahead of 2nd Test

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 24, 2020 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'They will be hurt about the one session – but again they need to remember that there are three Test matches'

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri have a chat. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

India will be hurting after their Adelaide humiliation but the visitors need to remember that they dominated the first two sessions in the opening game as they head to the Boxing Day Test, says former opener Gautam Gambhir.

 

India had taken a vital 53-run first-innings lead after the second day's play before being bundled out for their lowest-ever score of 36 on day three to eventually lose the series opener by eight wickets.

"They need to remember that they actually dominated the first two days, they were ahead in the game throughout the first two days," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"They will be hurt about the one session – but again they need to remember that there are three Test matches and at the same time they won't have their best player Virat Kohli with them; their captain," Gambhir added.

India will be without their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has gone on paternity leave, and premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to a fractured arm, in the second Test which is due to start on Saturday.

"So, there is a lot of onus on Ajinkya Rahane, plus Mohammad Shami will not be there. There will be a lot of onus on what combination they go with," Gambhir said.

Earlier, Gambhir had said that India would do well to enter the second Test with five bowlers and make Rahane bat at the No 4 position. He had also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?
Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?
Warner, Abbot barred from rejoining Aus squad
Warner, Abbot barred from rejoining Aus squad
PICS: Azhar back in India blues
PICS: Azhar back in India blues
Anti-Fascist anthem goes Punjabi to mark farmers' stir
Anti-Fascist anthem goes Punjabi to mark farmers' stir
Farm laws: Rahul meets Prez, Priyanka detained
Farm laws: Rahul meets Prez, Priyanka detained
MCG Test: Who will win? VOTE!
MCG Test: Who will win? VOTE!
Markets are sending clear message
Markets are sending clear message

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Melbourne on standby as COVID wreaks havoc in Sydney

Melbourne on standby as COVID wreaks havoc in Sydney

'Empathise with India but glad if they are stressed'

'Empathise with India but glad if they are stressed'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use