Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bavuma walks off injured: Will he return for Centurion Test?

Bavuma walks off injured: Will he return for Centurion Test?

Source: PTI
December 26, 2023 19:19 IST
IMAGE: The South African skipper walked off injured during Day 1 of the Centurion Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's participation in the on-going first Test against India was thrown into jeopardy after he limped off the field with a left hamstring strain in Centurion on Tuesday.

Bavuma went out of the field in the 20th over after chasing a drive from Virat Kohli off left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

 

"Scans have revealed a left hamstring strain. He (Bavuma) will undergo daily medical evaluations to determine his participation in the match," said an update from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Bavuma hobbled midway through that chase via extra cover region and soon walked off the ground with the help of the South African physio.

Dean Elgar, who is retiring after this series, stood-in as captain in the absence of Bavuma.

Wiaan Mulder replaced Bavuma on the field.

