Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2023 15:43 IST
Prasidh Krishna

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Rohit Sharma officially announced the Test debut for Prasidh Krishna, with Ravichandran Ashwin stepping in for the injured Ravindra Jadeja in India's playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

 

The BCCI's recent announcement stated that Ravindra Jadeja suffered upper back spasms on the morning of the match, rendering him unavailable for selection in the first Test.

Prasidh Krishna, a right-arm fast bowler renowned for his searing pace and genuine outswing that troubles batters, stands tall at 6 feet 2 inches. His potential was showcased in a game against South Africa A, where he claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

