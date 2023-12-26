Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Rohit Sharma officially announced the Test debut for Prasidh Krishna, with Ravichandran Ashwin stepping in for the injured Ravindra Jadeja in India's playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

The BCCI's recent announcement stated that Ravindra Jadeja suffered upper back spasms on the morning of the match, rendering him unavailable for selection in the first Test.

Prasidh Krishna, a right-arm fast bowler renowned for his searing pace and genuine outswing that troubles batters, stands tall at 6 feet 2 inches. His potential was showcased in a game against South Africa A, where he claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.