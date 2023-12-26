News
Will Gill Lose His Place To Gaikwad?

Will Gill Lose His Place To Gaikwad?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2023 18:02 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill lasted only 12 deliveries, falling to debutant Nandre Burger. Photograph: Paul Childs /Reuters

Shubman Gill's struggle in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test triggered a wave of memes.

As he headed back to the pavilion, the online community swiftly responded with jabs at Gill's performance.

 

Shubman Gill

Handed the opportunity at No. 3, Gill couldn't replicate his white-ball success in Test cricket, lasting only 12 deliveries, falling to debutant Nandre Burger.

Gill's dismissal was far from ideal, gloving a back-of-the-length delivery down the leg side. Despite South Africa's delayed review, it proved astute as the ball had indeed brushed the gloves before being caught by Kyle Verreynne.

The young batter's struggles raise concerns for the Indian team, especially considering Gill's notable success only in sub-continent conditions. With only two half-centuries in 16 innings, both achieved in Australia, Gill's form has taken a dip, scoring 78 runs at an average of 15.60 in the last four Tests.

As Ruturaj Gaikwad eyes a spot in the Test team, Gill must elevate his performance, especially with next month's England Test series. Failure to do so could see him replaced by Gaikwad at No. 3.

Gill faces the challenge of making a significant impact in the remaining three Test innings in South Africa, knowing that securing his spot in the line-up hinges on his performance.

Some reactions on social media:

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

 

REDIFF CRICKET
