News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions

1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions

Source: PTI
December 26, 2023 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the first Test played between South Africa and India in Centurion on Tuesday

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats on Day 1. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa pacers made full use of extra bounce on offer to leave India precariously placed at 91 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test, in Centurion on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada (1/15) bowled a probing opening spell to get rival captain Rohit Sharma (5) and allowed debutant left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/23) to go flat out and get Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Shubman Gill (2) in quick succession.

 

India were tottering at 24 for 3 within the first hour.

Virat Kohli (33 batting) got a massive reprieve when he was on four as Tony de Zorzi dropped a dolly at square leg off Burger. India's premier batter then carried on the repair work with Shreyas Iyer (31 batting), who hung on gamely despite being troubled by deliveries that took off slightly from back of length.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer avoids the bouncer. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Iyer was also dropped on his individual score of 4 by Marco Jansen at point off Rabada.

The duo added 67 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket on a track where no batter would feel settled as there would always be a delivery that will kick-up and have one's 'number' written on it.

Kohli had four boundaries to his credit while Iyer had three hits to the fence. The off-drive off Jansen was his best shot.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma with teammates, caught by Nandre Burger. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

At the toss, home skipper Temba Bavuma took the expected decision of bowling first and his bowlers made the best use of the conditions in the first hour of the match.

The compulsive puller that Indian captain is, his opposite number Bavuma had to station a long leg like all international skippers deploy across formats.

Having bowled in and around off-stump, Rabada dug one short but the height was just above waist which allowed Rohit to take the bait as he went for the pull.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Burger standing at least 10 metres from the long-leg boundary rope had to just complete the formality.

Young Jaiswal initially played close to his body. He clipped Rabada through mid-wicket and also square cut Burger on the rise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Nandre Burger and teammates celebrate taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Bowling slightly on the fourth stump channel, the left-arm paceman slightly altered his line and pitched one full on the off-stump. The ball held its line and enticed Jaiswal to go for a drive and the nick was taken by keeper Kyle Verreynne.

But the delivery that Burger bowled to dismiss Gill was a classic set-up as he kept the stylish right-hander quiet with slightly back-of-length deliveries on the middle-leg line, not giving him any room to play on the off-side.

Just like New Zealand left-armer Neil Wagner relentlessly bowls the rib-cage line to right-handers, Burger changed his tactic and kept one right below Gill's arm-pit and the batter didn't have enough reaction time to prevent it from brushing his gloves and go into the keeper's gloves.

While Kohli and Iyer both led charmed lives, India still are very much in the woods after the first session. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Khawaja slams ICC again; denied 'dove of peace' on bat
Khawaja slams ICC again; denied 'dove of peace' on bat
Gill's Lion Selfie Sparks Buzz
Gill's Lion Selfie Sparks Buzz
Dhawan's Tearful Birthday Message...
Dhawan's Tearful Birthday Message...
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
My 5 Top OTT Films of 2023
My 5 Top OTT Films of 2023
'I want to invest Rs 1,500 p.m. in SIPs'
'I want to invest Rs 1,500 p.m. in SIPs'
Sensex up 230 points on buying in index heavyweights
Sensex up 230 points on buying in index heavyweights

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja

Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja

Rain, DRS drama: Australia's Boxing Day battle vs Pak

Rain, DRS drama: Australia's Boxing Day battle vs Pak

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances