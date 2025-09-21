Bat Deep: Ex-Cricketer's Bold Advice To Gill!

'You need to be there for this team to bat deeper, especially if Axar isn't there and you have a slight lack of depth in batting.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is being bowled by Oman's Faisal Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shubman Gill, who returned as India’s T20I vice-captain for the Asia Cup, replacing Axar Patel after an exemplary show both as a captain and a batter in the Test series against England, has not met his own high batting standards in the continental event so far, tallying just 35 runs from three group games.

In India's tournament opener against the UAE, the stylish right-hander lit up the field with a quickfire 20 off 9 balls and remained unbeaten as India chased down a meagre target of 58 in 4.3 overs.

In the second outing, against archrivals Pakistan, Gill could manage only 10 off 7 balls before being stumped by Mohammad Haris off Saim Ayub's bowling.

In India's final group assignment, against the lower-ranked Oman, Gill found it difficult to get going and was eventually bowled pacer Faisal Shah, scoring just 5 off 8 balls.

Gill's struggle against spin has been glaring and former India cricketer-turned commentator Akash Chopra has suggested a bold change to overcome his recent slump: bat deep and not be overly aggressive with his approach.

Advising Gill to stick to his usual template, Chopra said that he does not need to follow the ultra aggressive approach adopted by fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been hitting at a rate of 225.

"Abhishek Sharma has been playing well thus far. He is giving starts at a strike rate of 200 in every match. He has scored 30-odd runs in double quick speed and given everyone else a chance to breathe. However, Gill hasn't fired. He remained not out on 20 in the first match for sure, but after that, he got out to Saim Ayub's ball, and then got bowled," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"So that is one area that we need to address. Although it's in our mind that Gill has come in place of Sanju and should do a job like Sanju, give an explosive start, but these are not those kinds of pitches. 200 runs won't be scored here. So Gill, you have to do what you do probably better than everyone else."

The former Test opener suggested that it is ideal for Gill to spend some time in the middle before shifting from defence to offense.

He added that Gill can also consider batting deep, especially if Axar Patel, who is nursing an injury, does not feature in the match against Pakistan.

"Just bat deep into the innings. After that, when you wish, after you have gotten set and have played seven to 10 overs, I don't care even if you get out while trying to hit a six. However, you need to be there for this team to bat deeper, especially if Axar isn't there and you have a slight lack of depth in batting. Then Gill's role will increase even further."