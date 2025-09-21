HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'

'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 09:30 IST

x

'How many runs India will win or how many wickets it will win is the question.'

Pakistan cricket team

IMAGE: India enjoy a dominant record against Pakistan in T20 Internationals, with 11 victories in 14 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former player Surinder Khanna says while India are the big favourites for their Asia Cup Super 4s clash against Pakistan the Suryakumar Yadav-led team should be wary of taking their arch-rivals lightly.

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the group match of the Asia Cup as they finished top of Group A.

"Unfortunately, I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat. So, how many runs India will win or how many wickets it will win is the question," Khanna told ANI.

"In the last 15-20 years, we have seen the quality of fast bowlers they have had. He is Shaheen Afridi, and the rest are his spin-oriented attacks. So there have been a lot of changes in that. But they shouldn't take any team lightly, especially when you play with such rivals," he added.

Khanna, who had played an unbeaten knock of 51 against Sri Lanka and 56 against Pakistan, to play a pivotal role in India's inaugural Asia Cup triumph in 1984 wants young opener Abhishek Sharma to make most of his good starts.

Abhishek has given India fiery starts with scores of 30, 31 and 38 for a tally of 99 runs at a strike rate of 225 -- the highest in the Asia Cup.

 

"He's a very exciting player. And his stroke play is very good, on the new game. The start he's getting, convert that into a big score. Because if you make good 25-30 runs, and don't play big, you can't stay there for long. Because if you keep good players out, you get a chance. So you have to play long innings. Whether he comes or not, it's up to him," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India Sweat In The Nets; Pakistan Continue To Protest
India Sweat In The Nets; Pakistan Continue To Protest
PCB chief, mind coach rush to lift Pak before India clash
PCB chief, mind coach rush to lift Pak before India clash
Show anger on field, not ... : Ex-India player to Pakistan
Show anger on field, not ... : Ex-India player to Pakistan
What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
India shut out noise, gear up to entertain vs Pakistan
India shut out noise, gear up to entertain vs Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'2:29

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV