How Mithun Manhas emerged as candidate for BCCI top job

IMAGE: Mithun Manhas with ICC chairman Jay Shah. Photograph: Mithun Manhas/Instagram

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president at the Board's headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the deadline on Sunday.



Manhas, who played 157 class matches, 130 List A and 91 T20s matches in a long domestic career from 1997-98 to 2016-17, had emerged as a front runner to take over the role left vacant by the exit of Roger Binny last month.



The 45-year-old Manhas' name came to the fore after an informal meeting held in New Delhi, during which

it was decided to push his name forward for the role of BCCI president.A few other key positions in BCCI will be filled up in Mumbai next Sunday during the annual general meeting of the Board."A new body is being made for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player and it was decided to make him the president. Arun Dhumal is the chairman of the IPL governing council and he will continue in that position," BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

Among those who filed their nominations were BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)president and former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat, who is in the fray to become the Board's treasurer.