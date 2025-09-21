HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Mithun Manhas emerged as candidate for BCCI top job

How Mithun Manhas emerged as candidate for BCCI top job

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 15:39 IST

x

Mithun Manhas

IMAGE: Mithun Manhas with ICC chairman Jay Shah. Photograph: Mithun Manhas/Instagram

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president at the Board's headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the deadline on Sunday.

Manhas, who played 157 class matches, 130 List A and 91 T20s matches in a long domestic career from 1997-98 to 2016-17, had emerged as a front runner to take over the role left vacant by the exit of Roger Binny last month.

The 45-year-old Manhas' name came to the fore after an informal meeting held in New Delhi, during which

it was decided to push his name forward for the role of BCCI president.

A few other key positions in BCCI will be filled up in Mumbai next Sunday during the annual general meeting of the Board.

"A new body is being made for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player and it was decided to make him the president. Arun Dhumal is the chairman of the IPL governing council and he will continue in that position," BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

 

Among those who filed their nominations were BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)president and former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat, who is in the fray to become the Board's treasurer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Delhi captain Mithun Manhas new BCCI president?
Ex-Delhi captain Mithun Manhas new BCCI president?
'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
Out-of-the-box captaincy: Gavaskar hails SKY's move
Out-of-the-box captaincy: Gavaskar hails SKY's move
SKY Snubbed Pakistan But Hugged Oman players ....
SKY Snubbed Pakistan But Hugged Oman players ....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV