'India always on top; will definitely win vs Pakistan'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on Sunday . Photograph: Screengrab ANI Video

As India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai, former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad backed Suryakumar Yadav's men to dominate once again.

The high-profile encounter comes after India's convincing win over the Men in Green in the Asia Cup group stage match.

"There is no need to talk about India and Pakistan now because there is a lot of difference between the two teams. India are always on top. India will definitely win," Prasad said.

This is the second time the clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against the alleged Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in May.

India won the group encounter comfortably, chasing down Pakistan's 128-run target with seven wickets and 25 balls to spare. Skiper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 47 while man-of-the-match Kuldeep Yadav bagged 3-18. Opener Abhishek Sharma also shone with a blistering 31 off just 13 balls.

As India might look to maintain their winning momentum, fans expect another strong performance from the eight-time champions in the marquee clash.