HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'India always on top; will definitely win vs Pakistan'

'India always on top; will definitely win vs Pakistan'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 21, 2025 15:40 IST

x

'There is no need to talk about India and Pakistan now because there is a lot of difference between the two teams.'

Surya

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab ANI Video

As India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai, former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad backed Suryakumar Yadav's men to dominate once again.

The high-profile encounter comes after India's convincing win over the Men in Green in the Asia Cup group stage match.

"There is no need to talk about India and Pakistan now because there is a lot of difference between the two teams. India are always on top. India will definitely win," Prasad said.

This is the second time the clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against the alleged Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in May.

 

India won the group encounter comfortably, chasing down Pakistan's 128-run target with seven wickets and 25 balls to spare. Skiper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 47 while man-of-the-match Kuldeep Yadav bagged 3-18. Opener Abhishek Sharma also shone with a blistering 31 off just 13 balls.

As India might look to maintain their winning momentum, fans expect another strong performance from the eight-time champions in the marquee clash.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
'Pycroft can't bring Surya and say, Come shake hands'
'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
'I don't see Pakistan as much of a threat'
Ex-Delhi captain Mithun Manhas new BCCI president?
Ex-Delhi captain Mithun Manhas new BCCI president?
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das unlocks new milestone
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das unlocks new milestone
Das praises bowlers as Bangladesh snap SL's streak
Das praises bowlers as Bangladesh snap SL's streak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India3:58

Zubeen Garg's body arrives in India

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'2:29

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact2:30

'It's the US Loss', PM Modi's Aide on H1B Visa Impact

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV