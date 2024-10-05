Varma replaces injured Dube for Bangladesh T20I series

All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

'The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning,' the statement added.

India take on Bangladesh in the first of the three-match T20I series in Gwalior, on Sunday.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma