Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: Defending champs Aus crush Sri Lanka

T20 WC: Defending champs Aus crush Sri Lanka

Source: PTI
October 05, 2024 19:28 IST
Australia's Megan Schutt ran through the Sri Lankan line-up to dismiss them for a paltry 94

IMAGE: Australia's Megan Schutt ran through the Sri Lankan line-up to dismiss them for a paltry 94. Photograph: ICC/X

Defending champions Australia overcame a scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt's probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their women's T20 World Cup campaign opener in Sharjah Saturday.

Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35/3 at the end of power play, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in their run chase.

 

But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94/4 in 14.2 overs.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7.

Sri Lanka managed just four boundaries in their innings.

Schutt (3/12) also equalled South Africa's Shabnim Ismail's record scalp of 43 wickets across all editions of T20 World Cup.

The Sri Lankans were 25/3 in the seventh over and 43/3 at the halfway stage, and they never recovered from there.

Interestingly, the Australians also bowled 13 extras, including five no-balls.

This was Sri Lanka's second loss of the tournament, having lost to Pakistan on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 93 for 7 in 20 overs (Nilakshika Silva 29 not out; Megan Schutt 3/12).

Australia: 94 for 4 in 14.2 overs (Beth Mooney 43 not out; Sugandika Kumari 1/16).

Source: PTI
England jolted ahead of Multan Test
CAS cuts former Man United star's doping suspension
Why City coach Guardiola is left frustrated?
Since I am a civil person...: Jaishankar on Pak visit
SC rejects plea for review of electoral bonds verdict
Why City coach Guardiola is left frustrated?
CAS cuts former Man United star's doping suspension
