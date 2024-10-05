Surya reveals India's opening combo for Bangladesh T20Is

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Sanju Samson will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma in the series against Bangladesh.

India play Bangladesh in the T20I series opener in Gwalior on Sunday.

“Sanju will open in this series.”

Suryakumar himself bowled in the previous series against Sri Lanka and he is all for batters rolling their arm over for an over or two if the situation demands.

“It can only be good if we can get couple of overs from the batters. In this squad most of them can bowl. We saw that in Sri Lanka as well. If you have the skill why not.”