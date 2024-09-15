News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh team gets adequate security cover

Bangladesh team gets adequate security cover

Source: PTI
September 15, 2024 18:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto and teammate Litton Das arrive in Chennai on Sunday

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto and teammate Litton Das arrive in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCB/X

Usual security protocol was in place for Bangladesh team like it happens for all international teams with two police vans accompanying the team bus to the hotel.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

 

Upon arrival at the hotel, the players were given a warm welcome as staff showered them with rose petals, PTI reported.

The entire team will be put on one of the floors, while armed security personnel will be present on the floor, which is a regular protocol.

The Tigers are visiting India after the tiny neighbours witnessed civil unrest for over a month.

Following the students' protests last month that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there have been reports of communal clashes, with attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of adequate security measures being taken during their three-week stay in the country.

Bangladesh will start training from Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin opens up about retirement
Ashwin opens up about retirement
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, seek fresh mandate
Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, seek fresh mandate
Flyers wait inside IndiGo Doha flight for hours
Flyers wait inside IndiGo Doha flight for hours
Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand
Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand
England could face Euros ban. Here's why...
England could face Euros ban. Here's why...

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai for 'challenging series'

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai for 'challenging series'

Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand

Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances