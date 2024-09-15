Bangladesh team gets adequate security cover

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto and teammate Litton Das arrive in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCB/X

Usual security protocol was in place for Bangladesh team like it happens for all international teams with two police vans accompanying the team bus to the hotel.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the players were given a warm welcome as staff showered them with rose petals, PTI reported.

The entire team will be put on one of the floors, while armed security personnel will be present on the floor, which is a regular protocol.

The Tigers are visiting India after the tiny neighbours witnessed civil unrest for over a month.

Following the students' protests last month that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there have been reports of communal clashes, with attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of adequate security measures being taken during their three-week stay in the country.

Bangladesh will start training from Monday.