News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh pacer gets 10-month ban for doping

Bangladesh pacer gets 10-month ban for doping

Source: PTI
July 14, 2022 22:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shohidul Islam has played a solitary T20I for Bangladesh against Pakistan

IMAGE: Shohidul Islam has played a solitary T20I for Bangladesh against Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam was on Thursday banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for 10 months for failing an out-of-competition dope test conducted in March.

 Shohidul's urine sample returned positive for Clomifene, which is classified as a Specified Substance under WADA's Prohibited List. It is prohibited both in-competition as well as out-of-competition.

 

He had provided the urine sample as a part of ICC's out-of-competition testing programme.

"Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping code," the ICC said in a statement.

"After admitting the offence, Shohidul has been suspended from all forms of cricket for 10 months."

While handing out the suspension, the ICC confirmed that Shohidul had inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance in the form of a medicine that he had been legitimately prescribed for therapeutic purposes.

Shohidul also testified that he had no intention to use the prohibited substance for performance enhancement.

The 10-month suspension has been backdated to May 28, the day he admitted to the offence, meaning the Bangladesh pacer will be eligible to play from March 28, 2023.

The 27-year-old pacer has played a solitary T20I for Bangladesh, where he picked up the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the third and final match of the series which Pakistan won 3-0.

He has been part of Bangladesh's travelling squads for series against New Zealand and South Africa but did not get any game time. He was also a part of the Bangladesh Test and T20I squad for the ongoing tour of the West Indies but missed out due to a side strain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
No Kohli or Bumrah in India's T20 squad for Windies
No Kohli or Bumrah in India's T20 squad for Windies
Woah! Ganguly Backs Kohli
Woah! Ganguly Backs Kohli
When will we see cricket at Olympics?
When will we see cricket at Olympics?
Rajapaksa resigns, formal announcement on Friday
Rajapaksa resigns, formal announcement on Friday
Rupee edges closer to 80-mark, slides to 79.99/USD
Rupee edges closer to 80-mark, slides to 79.99/USD
Task force to help fill up vacancies in ministries
Task force to help fill up vacancies in ministries
Conviction of 13 in 2016 Bihar hooch tragedy quashed
Conviction of 13 in 2016 Bihar hooch tragedy quashed

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

Asia Cup to be moved to Bangladesh amid crisis in SL?

Asia Cup to be moved to Bangladesh amid crisis in SL?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances