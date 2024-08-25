News
Bangladesh on course for historic Test win vs Pakistan

Bangladesh on course for historic Test win vs Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2024 14:22 IST
IMAGE: Bangladesh, who took a 117-run first innings lead, are on course for their first ever Test victory against Pakistan. Photograph: BCB Tigers/Instagram

Bangladesh are on course for a historic victory after their bowlers left Pakistan struggling on 108/6 at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

At lunch on Day 5, Pakistan still needed nine runs to avoid the innings defeat with four wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, who took a 117-run first innings lead, are on course for their first ever Test victory against Pakistan.

 

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 22 at the break, having hit three successive boundaries off Nahid Rana, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was not out on 1 after he survived a lbw referral against Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh has lost 12 of its last 13 Tests against Pakistan, with one finishing in a draw.

Resuming the day on 23/1, Pakistan lost captain Shan Masood (14) in the second over of the day when pacer Hasan Mahmud had him caught him.

Masood argued with but the replays clearly confirmed that the left-hander got a fine edge as the review went in Bangladesh's favour.

Babar Azam was lucky to avoid another duck, as wicketkeeper put down a sharp chance diving to his right off Mahmud. However, the former skipper could not make most and eventually perished for 22.

Bangladesh's spinners ShakibAl Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped away at the wickets to put Bangladesh in complete control.

Saud Shakeel was stumped off Shakib for a duck, who also got rid of Abdullah Shafique and Mehidy got the wicket of Agha Salman.

REDIFF CRICKET
