News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed.'

IMAGE: Both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who hail from West Delhi, share a long history, having played together since their junior cricket days. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli paid tribute to Shikhar Dhawan's illustrious cricketing career, describing him as "one of India's most dependable openers.

Dhawan, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, leaves behind a legacy rich with memorable moments, said the former India captain.

"Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on," Kohli said on X.

Both Kohli and Dhawan, who hail from West Delhi, share a long history, having played together since their junior cricket days. The duo shared a deep bond off the field as well.

"Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!" Kohli added.

In the 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is he played, Dhawan scored 10,867 runs in international cricket -- the 12th most for India -- with 24 centuries and 79 fifty-plus scores.

 

In his 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, Dhawan amassed 10,867 runs, ranking 12th in India's all-time run-scorer list, with 24 centuries and 79 fifty-plus scores. His most iconic moment came during the 2013 Champions Trophy, where he played a key role in India’s triumph, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 363 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Gratitude-filled Dhawan bids cricket goodbye
Gratitude-filled Dhawan bids cricket goodbye
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
48-hour emergency in Israel amid tension with Lebanon
48-hour emergency in Israel amid tension with Lebanon
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy

KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy

Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son

Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances