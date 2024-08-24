SEE: Shaheen Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistani cricketing sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi have welcomed a new member into their family.

The couple is overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Ali Yar.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie, had hinted that Shaheen Afridi might be forced to miss the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh due to the impending birth of his child. However, Afridi played in the first Test and his joy was palpable as he took the wicket of Hasan Mahmud.

The celebration was a heartwarming tribute to the newest member of his family. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the heartwarming moment on social media, capturing Afridi's jubilant reaction and the significance behind it.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shaheen Afridi/Instagram

‘A special celebration to welcome the newest member of his family,’ PCB tweeted.