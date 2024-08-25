News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty

Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Joe Root registered his 64th half-century in Test cricket, making him the England batter with the most fifties. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England's batting maestro Joe Root etched another record to his name with his match-winning half-century against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Manchester.

Root's unbeaten 62 guided England to a successful chase of a challenging target of 205 against a spirited Sri Lankan bowling attack at Old Trafford.

This was Root's 64th half-century in Test cricket, making him the England batter with the most fifties. Overall in Tests, he is third on the list trailing only Shivnarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies (66 fifties) and India's legend Sachin Tendulkar (68 fifties).

Root also notched his 10th fifty-plus score in the fourth innings of a Test, as he once again stood tall in a high-pressure run chase. He is now just behind England teammates Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook, who have each scored 11 half-centuries in the fourth innings.

 

Root's latest fifty was his eighth at Old Trafford, setting a new record for the most fifty-plus scores at this venue in Test cricket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'A team man through and through'
'A team man through and through'
Dhawan's heartfelt note on retirement
Dhawan's heartfelt note on retirement
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
48-hour emergency in Israel amid tension with Lebanon
48-hour emergency in Israel amid tension with Lebanon

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy

KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances