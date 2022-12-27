Pandya captain for SL T20s; Dhawan axed from ODIs

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's elevation as the T20 captain is a significant one as he has also been appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Tuesday named as India's T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma retaining the ODI leadership role in what seems to be a start of transition in Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the T20 team and it is likely that the duo along with Rohit might not be picked again keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.



Pandya's elevation is a significant one as he has also been appointed as Rohit's deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs, while batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav was named the new vice-captain in T20Is.



While Rohit is still recovering from a thumb injury, the BCCI press release doesn't state if it is a permanent change or just for one series.



The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the T20 team.



Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two consistent performers in the IPL, also made it to the T20 side.



The ODI side boasts a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from shoulder injury.



A big omission but on the expected lines is Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI team, while Rishabh Pant failed to make it to both teams.



Ishan Kishan, who hit the fastest double century in ODIs during the tour of Bangladesh earlier this month, has made it to both teams as the wicketkeeper.



India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.



India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.