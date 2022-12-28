News
Pant, Dhoni Have An 'EPIC' Night

Pant, Dhoni Have An 'EPIC' Night

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 28, 2022 09:39 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Team India announced their squads for the T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka, and one name curiously absent from both lists was Rishabh Pant.

The teams for the Sri Lanka series saw Ishan Kishan make the cut ahead of Pant who ignored the selectorial snub and celebrated the year-end holiday season with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Tuesday, Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted a photo on Instagram in which the two 'keepers can be seen spending quality time in the company of friends.

'To many more EPIC nights,' Sakshi captioned the post.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
