News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shakib quits T20Is; Kanpur match could be final Test

Shakib quits T20Is; Kanpur match could be final Test

Source: PTI
September 26, 2024 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan played 129 T20Is for Bangladesh. Photograph: CA/X

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board doesn't give him a farewell match at home.

The 37-year-old great, who featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh will, however, continue to play in franchise leagues.

 

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib has played 69 Tests, scoring 4453 runs and taking 242 wickets.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh.

"If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," he added.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'They have class, experience to make comeback'
'They have class, experience to make comeback'
What made Paes, Bhupathi, Mirza reunite after ages?
What made Paes, Bhupathi, Mirza reunite after ages?
Major reshuffle in ICC Test rankings
Major reshuffle in ICC Test rankings
India Working on ₹30,000 cr Maritime Development Fund
India Working on ₹30,000 cr Maritime Development Fund
43 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar
43 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar
Katha's Fashion Kahaniyaan!
Katha's Fashion Kahaniyaan!
How Aussies plan to tackle Rohit challenge
How Aussies plan to tackle Rohit challenge

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Team India Hits The Ground Running

SEE: Team India Hits The Ground Running

'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'

'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances