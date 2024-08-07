Bangla Cricketer Mortaza's Home Set On Fire

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza with Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Mashrafe Mortaza/Instagram

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza's house was set on fire after violence erupted in the country after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister on Monday.



'Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, miscreants vandalised and set fire to the house of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP of Narail-2 constituency, on Monday,' said a report in the Dhaka Tribune.



'Additionally,

they set fire to the district Awami League office and vandalised District Awami League President Subash Chandra Bose's houses."'Mortaza played 36 Tests, 54 T20Is and 220 ODIs for Bangladesh from 2001 to 2020, while captaining the team in 117 games.

He was elected as the MP from the Narail-2 constituency after winning the elections for Hasina's Awami League party by a huge margin.