'Hitler Hasina'

Glimpses from Dhaka after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh.

IMAGE: A rickshaw passes by a wall covered in graffiti in the University of Dhaka area. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier blocks a road to restrict people's movement at the entrance of Ganabhaban, the Bangladesh prime minister's residence, in Dhaka, August 6, 2024.

IMAGE: People take pictures in front of the parliament building a day after the resignation.

IMAGE: People visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, which was vandalised after the resignation, here and below.

IMAGE: A mural of Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters as people celebrate her resignation, August 5, 2024.

IMAGE: People wave the Bangladesh flag as they celebrate the resignation.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com