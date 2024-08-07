News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Hitler Hasina'

'Hitler Hasina'

By REDIFF NEWS
August 07, 2024 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from Dhaka after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh.

 

 

IMAGE: A rickshaw passes by a wall covered in graffiti in the University of Dhaka area. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier blocks a road to restrict people's movement at the entrance of Ganabhaban, the Bangladesh prime minister's residence, in Dhaka, August 6, 2024.

 

IMAGE: People take pictures in front of the parliament building a day after the resignation.

 

IMAGE: People visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, which was vandalised after the resignation, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A mural of Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters as people celebrate her resignation, August 5, 2024.

 

IMAGE: People wave the Bangladesh flag as they celebrate the resignation.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'
'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'
'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'
'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'
Like The Chair I Stole From Hasina?
Like The Chair I Stole From Hasina?
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 from Dhaka
AI, IndiGo special flights bring back 400 from Dhaka
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs
Why Govt Spends Rs 96,792 Crore On CAPFs

More like this

Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances