Like The Chair I Stole From Hasina?

On Monday, August 5, 2024, Bangladesh descended into chaos with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country after announcing her resignation.

The army stepped in to fill the power vacuum, ending one uncertain chapter and opening another in the nation's restive history.

Thousands of protestors looted and vandalised Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka as they celebrated her departure as prime minister.

IMAGE: A person sits on a looted sofa from Ganabhaban. All Photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry looted items from Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: A man carries a looted item from Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: People pose for a picture with the Bangladesh flag as they sit on a sofa looted from Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: People stand on top a vehicle inside Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: People enter Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: A man holding a Bangladesh flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at Ganabhaban.

IMAGE: People write the names of those who died during the protests on the wall of a room inside Ganabhaban.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com