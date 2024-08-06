The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

Scenes from Dhaka the day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and fled the country.

IMAGE: A powerful banner at the entrance of the parliament building. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People vandalise the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the 'Father of the Nation', at Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka, as they celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Sheikh Hasina was one of Sheikh Mujib's daughters. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation with the coordinators of anti-quota protests. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A man poses at Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People take pictures with the Bangladesh flag inside Ganabhaban. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue broken down into pieces. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers clear an entrance to Ganabhaban. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Civilians control traffic at the Bijoy Sarani intersection. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: People visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, which was vandalised. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier stands guard as people gather at the entrance of the Bangladesh parliament a day after Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Vandalised cars at the Mohammadpur police station in Dhaka, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force's Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where Sheikh Hasina landed on Monday after she resigned as prime minister of Bangladesh and fled the country. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

